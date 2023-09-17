SSC MTS answer key out on ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued answer keys of the computer based examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination (known as SSC MTS 2023).

SSC MTS answer key out on ssc.nic.in

Candidates can download it from the SSC website, ssc.nic.in, or use the link given below. Roll number and passwords are required to access it.

The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with answer keys. Here's the direct link to download it:

SSC MTS answer key, response sheet direct link

SSC MTS exam was held from September 1 to 14 at different centres across the country.

In the notification published along with answer keys, SSC said that candidates can raise objections, if any, from September 17 to 20 (4 pm), on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question.

How to download SSC MTS answer key 2023

Go to ssc.nic.in. Go to the answer key tab, Open the SSC MTS answer key PDF. The link has been given inside the PDF. Open it. Enter the required details and submit. Download the answer key.

