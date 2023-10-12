Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 11:10 AM IST

SSC MTS Exam 2022 final vacancies list has been released. The notice is available on the official website of SSC.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS Exam 2022 final vacancies list. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC And CBN) Examination 2022 can check the list on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Final vacancies list out at ssc.nic.in, 11788 posts to be filled (ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, a total of 11788 posts of MTS and Havaldar will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 8519 vacancies will be filled by MTS age group 18-25, 2740 vacancies will be filled by MTA age group 18-27 and 529 vacancies will be filled by Havaldar in CBIC.

Earlier, the total number of vacancies to be filled was 12523 posts.

The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Objections to the provisional answer key were invited between June 28 and July 4. The PET/PST exam was conducted from September 25 to September 28, 2023.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to download final vacancies list

The PST/PET result is awaited. Candidates who want to check the vacancies list can download it by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC MTS Exam 2022 vacancies list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies number and other details.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

