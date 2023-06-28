Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 answer key on June 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can check the provisional answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 answer key out at ssc.nic.in, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the tentative answer key, the response sheet has also been released by the Commission. The objection window has been opened on June 28 and will close on July 4, 2023. Candidates can raise objections on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.

Direct link to download SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 answer key

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the link to download the answer key will be available.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MTS & Havaldar exam was conducted in two phases- from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON