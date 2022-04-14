Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Important notice for candidates, see details here

The commission has asked candidates to submit their applications before the deadline – April 30, 2022 – to avoid last minute rush. The application deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, the commission said.
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Important notice for candidates, see details here
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who will appear for the upcoming Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, or SSC MTS 2021. 

The commission has asked candidates to submit their applications before the deadline – April 30, 2022 – to avoid last minute rush. The application deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, the commission said. 

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.04.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days,” the commission said.  

“Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted in any circumstances,” it added. 

The application process for SSC MTS and Havaldar exam 2022 started on March 22. Candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.

There are a total of 3,603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The MTS vacancies will be notified later.

Candidates have to pay Rs100 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Exservicemen (ESM).

