Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 notification on June 14, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023: Notification releasing today at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the examination calendar 2023 released by SSC, the application process for SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 will begin today, June 14, 2023 and the last date to apply for the exam is till July 14, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted in October 2023.

SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, fill in the application form of Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Once done, candidates can download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON