SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2021: Check list of candidates out for DV & detail

The list of candidates shortlisted to appear in the document verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021, has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The list of candidates is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) was conducted by the Commission on November 6. In addition, the CBIC conducted the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the posts of Havaldar from November 14, 2022, to December 9, 2022.

Five candidates are temporarily unfit for PET/PST for the post of Havaldar. According to the PET/PST data provided by CBIC, a total of 93 candidates (Male-92 & Female-01) are withheld in PET/PST.

The Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on February 28. This facility will be available till March 14. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Direct lick here

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam result 2021: How to check list of candidates shortlisted for DV

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the others tab

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.