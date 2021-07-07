Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Result 2021 dates for JHT, CHSL and JE released on ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC Result 2021 dates for JHT, CHSL and JE has been released. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Result 2021 dates for various exams on July 6, 2021. The result dates for various examinations is available on the official notice available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice issued by the Commission, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) result will be announced on July 15, 2021, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) will be announced on September 30, 2021, and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result will be announced on November 30, 2021.

SSC Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination mentioned above can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission has rescheduled examination are for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. More details can be fetched from the official website.

