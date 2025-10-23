SSC revises correction window dates for Constable, Head Constable and SI in Delhi Police exam, check notice

Staff Selection Commission has revised the correction window dates for Constable, Head Constable and SI in Delhi Police exam. Candidates who want to check the revised dates can find the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the official notice, the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 correction window will open on October 31 and will close on November 2, 2025.

The Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 correction window will open on November 7 and will close on November 9, 2025. Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 correction window will open on November 5 and close on November 7 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 will open on November 3 and close on November 5, 2025.

How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

4. Make corrections in the application form.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.