SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2022 Paper II result released at ssc.nic.in, list here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF 2022 paper II results released on May 26. Candidates can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection commission conducted the paper II exam on May 2.

“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on 24.03.2023, wherein 15743 candidates (Male- 14628 and Female- 1115) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 02.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

SSC SI in Delhi police paper II result List 1

SSC SI in Delhi Police paper II result List 2

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2022 Paper II result: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 – Declaration of result of Paper-II to short-list candidates for Medical Examination”

A new PDF file will open where the link will be available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.