SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs paper 2 answer key out at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020 held on November 8. The candidates’ response sheet along with the answer keys are available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs paper 2 answer key

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs paper 2 answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Click on the Module for candidate's response, correct answer and submissions of representations if any

Submit the representations

Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 21. “Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 21.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of ₹ 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 21.11.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the SSC has said in the notification.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” it has informed candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}