SSC SI in Delhi Police results 2020: Additional list of qualified candidates out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, declared the additional result for Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on its official website.

SSC had declared the results of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on February 26, 2021 wherein 2,239 female and 25,962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET).

After the results, a few candidates had sent representation to SSC pointing out that their candidatures were wrongly considered under “UR and OBC for Delhi only” in place of “EWS and OBC for Delhi only”. As the claims of the candidates were found to be correct, corrective action was taken by SSC in the matter.

So a list of 26 additional candidates, (3 females and 23 males), who have qualified in paper 1 has been released by the SSC. These candidates are also eligible for appearing in PET/PST.

The SSC SI Paper I exam 2020 was held from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.