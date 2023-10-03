SSC Steno 2023: Where and how to download admit cards

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue admit cards of the Stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2023 on regional websites. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in, open the admit card tab and then select his/her region to find the download link.

SSC Steno 2023: Know where and how to download admit cards(ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam will be held later this month.

Recently, the commission has revised the marking scheme and now, for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Previously, for each incorrect answer, there were negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer.

SSC Steno 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies. The application process ended on August 23.

These are the steps to download SSC Steno admit card 2023:

Go to ssc.nic.in and then to admit card. Open the website of your region. Now, login to the admit card download page. Check and download the document.

Candidates should carefuly read the instructions given on admit cards and follow it on the exam day. They should also ensure that personal details such as name, photograph, signature are printed correctly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON