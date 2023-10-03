Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Steno 2023: Where and how to download admit cards

SSC Steno 2023: Where and how to download admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 02:37 PM IST

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in, open the admit card tab and then select his/her region to find the download link.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue admit cards of the Stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2023 on regional websites. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in, open the admit card tab and then select his/her region to find the download link.

SSC Steno 2023: Know where and how to download admit cards(ssc.nic.in)

The exam will be held later this month.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Recently, the commission has revised the marking scheme and now, for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Previously, for each incorrect answer, there were negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer.

SSC Steno 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies. The application process ended on August 23.

These are the steps to download SSC Steno admit card 2023:

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in and then to admit card.
  2. Open the website of your region.
  3. Now, login to the admit card download page.
  4. Check and download the document.

Candidates should carefuly read the instructions given on admit cards and follow it on the exam day. They should also ensure that personal details such as name, photograph, signature are printed correctly.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff selection commission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP