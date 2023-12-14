SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key out at ssc.nic.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key. The final answer key for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023 is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the candidates may login through the link available on the website by using their Examination Roll Number and Password (Date of Birth). This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from December 14 to December 28, 2023.

Direct link to download SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key

SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key: How to download

To check the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key link available on home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link.

Click on the answer key link and enter the required details.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the qualified/ non qualified candidates will be made available on the website from December 18 to January 1, 2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.