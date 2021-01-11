IND USA
TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details

The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.
By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Anna University will conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on March 20 and 21, 2021.

According to the information available on the official website, the varsity will conduct the exam for MCA and MBA aspirants on March 20 and for ME, MTech courses, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on March 21.

The online registration for TANCET 2021 will begin on January 19 and will conclude on February 12. The results for which are scheduled to be announced on or before April 16, 2021.

The admit card for the entrance exam will be released on March 5, 2021.

