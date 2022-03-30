TANCET 2022 registration begins at tancet.annauniv.edu; Here's direct link

TANCET 2022 Registration: Anna University has started the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 for postgraduate admissions. Candidates can apply at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The test is for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the 2022-23 academic year at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

<strong>TANCET 2022 application form direct link</strong>

To apply for TANCET, first register on the official website and generate the login credentials and after that, click on the link to fill the application form.

The test for MCA and MBA courses will be held on May 14 and for the engineering, architecture and planning courses, the test will take place on May 15, the university had earlier said.

TANCET 2022 application window will close at 4 pm on April 18. Hall tickets will be released tentatively on May 2, 2022, it had said.

Candidates need to have the following details to register for TANCET:

Email id and mobile number

2. Date of birth

3. SSLC (Class 10) registration number

4. Community

5. Nativity

6. HSC/Diploma registration number

Documents required for TANCET registration are: Photo, signature and SC/ST community certificate (for fee concession) in specified format and size.

