TANCET 2022 registration ends today at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 registration process will close on Monday, April 18, 2022 by 4 pm. Candidates interested in applying for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can do so online at tancet.annauniv.edu, TANCET's official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Applications for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 to be conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to 1.M.B.A., 2. M.C.A. and 3. M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan”, reads the official notification.

Candidates who wish to apply for the test must pay an application fee of ₹800. SC/SCA/ST candidates from Tamil Nadu must pay an application fee of ₹400 . If a candidate wants to appear in more than one programme, he or she must pay ₹800 for each additional programme.

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2022

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the homepage, click on TANCET 2022 link

Fill the registration form and submit

Pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page and take print out for future need.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TANCET 2022 at tancet.annauniv.edu, for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON