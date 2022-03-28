TANCET 2022 registration from March 30; Anna University to conduct test in May

Anna University will begin registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on March 30, 2022. Candidates can apply at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 will be conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the 2022-23 academic year at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2022 for MCA and MBA courses will be held on May 14 and for the engineering, architecture and planning courses, the test will take place on May 15.

TANCET 2022 application window will close at 4 pm on April 18. Hall tickets will be released tentatively on May 2, 2022.

Details needed for TANCET registration

1. Email id and mobile number

2. Date of birth

3. SSLC (Class 10) registration number

4. Community

5. Nativity

6. HSC/Diploma registration number

Documents required for TANCET registration: Photo, signature and SC/ST community certificate (for fee concession) in specified format and size.

For more information, click here.

