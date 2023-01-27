Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu, check schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 27, 2023 01:28 PM IST

TANCET 2023 examination date announced, registration to begin soon at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 Exam dates 
M.C.AMarch 25, ( 10 am to 12 noon)
M.B.AMarch 25( 2: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm)
CEETA 2023 Pg exam dates

M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN

10 am to 12 noon

Anna University, Chennai will soon release the advertisement and will announce the registration dates.

Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

