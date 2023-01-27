TANCET 2023 exam date released at tancet.annauniv.edu, check schedule here

Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The University has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 Exam dates M.C.A March 25, ( 10 am to 12 noon) M.B.A March 25( 2: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm)

CEETA 2023 Pg exam dates M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN 10 am to 12 noon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anna University, Chennai will soon release the advertisement and will announce the registration dates.

Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON