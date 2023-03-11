TANCET 2023 hall tickets today on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023: Anna University, Tamil Nadu is going to release hall tickets or admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2023 today, March 11. Candidates can download it from tancet.annauniv.edu 11 am onwards.

TANCET 2023 for MCA and MBA aspirants will be held on March 25. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates must carry the hall ticket for the exam day. This will also be required at later stages – admission and counselling – so candidates should preserve it till the admission process is over.

TANCET 2023 hall ticket: How to download

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Go to the TANCET hall ticket download page.

Enter the asked details and login.

View and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout for the exam day.

If hall tickets are lost after the exam, candidates can download duplicate copies on payment of ₹300 in the form of Demand Drafts. They also have to submit written requests to The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025 indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the Name of the Examination Centre.

