TANCET 2023 registration process to end today at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University will close down the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) on Feb 28. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date to register for TANCET 2023 was February 22. The TANCET MCA exam is scheduled to take place from 10 AM to 12 PM on March 25. The TANCET MBA examination will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 4: 30 pm on that same day. The CEETA - PG examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Candidates have to pay a TANCET 2023 application fee of 1000. The application fee is 500 for SC/SCA/ST.

The application cost for CEETA-PG is ₹1500, and it is ₹750 for candidates who fall under the SC, SCA, or ST categories.

Direct link to apply

TANCET 2023: How to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in personal details, educational qualification

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON