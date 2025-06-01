TG ICET Admit Card 2025 releasing today, here's how to download hall tickets

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is schedule to release the hall ticket for TG ICET 2025 on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET or TS ICET) 2025 will be able to download the admit card from the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in, when out. TG ICET Admit Card 2025: Check the steps to download hall tickets when released. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

TG ICET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the TG ICET 2025 Admit Card. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for further use.

Notably, the entrance test will be conducted on June 8 and 9, in two shifts on both days. Section A (Analytical Ability) of the paper will be set in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

Whereas Section B (Mathematical Ability) questions will be in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

Section C (Communication Ability) will be in English only.

To qualify, candidates must score 25 per cent marks (50 marks out of the total 200 marks).

However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

TG ICET is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered by the university colleges, constituent colleges/ affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of:

1. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

2. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

3. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

4. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

5. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

6. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

7. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

8. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

9. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG ICET.