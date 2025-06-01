Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025 released at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2025 11:23 AM IST

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025 has been released at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given below. 

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the admit cards for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET -2025. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025 is out at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link is given here,
Candidates will need to enter their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

Direct link to download TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025

Notably, The TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2025 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025. 

As per the schedule, the preliminary answer key will be released on June 10, 2025, and the last date to file objections against the answer key is June 14, 2025.

The final answer key and the results will be tentatively announced on June 25, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the last date for the submission of online applications without late fee was April 30, 2025.

Candidates appearing for TS LAWCET needed to pay an application fee of 900 ( 600 for SC/ST/ PH candidates), whereas those appearing for TS PGLCET need to pay an application fee of 1100 ( 900 for SC/ST/PH candidates).

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

  1. Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / TS LAWCET, PGLCET Admit Card 2025 released at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link here
