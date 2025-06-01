SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Last day to register at samsodisha.gov.in, apply via direct link

Higher Education Department, Odisha will be closing the window to register for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to submit the online CAF have their last chance to do so on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Registration window closes today at samsodisha.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

As per the revised timetable , the window for OTP based editing of the CAF, by the candidates who submitted the CAF earlier opened on May 21 and will close on June 1, 2025 at 11:45 PM. Candidates who have already submitted their CAF earlier can upload the +2/equivalent marks during this period.

The provisional allotment of seats (For First/Second/ Third/ Waiting List Round Selection), Admission dateline, Commencement of 1st Year Classes will be notified by the department at a later date.

It may be mentioned here that the seat allotment will be made as per the opted Major in single major, major-1 in double major and general in three minors. Apart from this, all other subjects will be mapped based on the request made by the Student and counselling process at HEI level.

Also, The Government of Odisha has approved the implementation of 11.25% reservation for candidates belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in admissions to UF courses in HEIs under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department, starting from the academic year 2025-26, the official notice states.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

1. Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 registration.

3. Enter the required details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SAMS Odisha.