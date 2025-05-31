JEE Advanced Result 2025: What after IIT JEE result is declared

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result and the final answer key on June 2. JEE Advanced Result 2025: What happens after the IIT JEE result is declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JEE Advanced result and final answer key will be released at 10 am, after which students can check it on jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the result, the institute will also share the topper's list and caregory-wise cut-off marks.

What's next next for candidates?

After the JEE Advanced result, shortlisted candidates can apply for the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3.

Not just JEE Advanced, JEE Main qualified candidates are also eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process. However, JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NIT+ admissions only while JEE Advanced candidates can take part in the counselling for both NIT+ and IIT seats.

Some other institutions also accept the JEE Advanced scores for admission to undergraduate and dual degree courses. They conduct separate admissions and do not participate in the JoSAA counselling.

IIT Kanpur released the JEE Advanced answer key earlier this month and invited objections from candidates between May 26 and 27. The institute will review candidates' feedback and use it while preparing the final answer key.

JEE Advanced result will be based on the final answer key.

JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The exam was held for two papers- paper I was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced result 2025: How to check marks when announced

1. Go to the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Open the JEE Advanced result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur will begin the online registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test 2025 on June 2 and will close it on June 3, 2025. The exam will be held on June 5, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon and the results will be announced on June 8, 2025.