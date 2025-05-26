JEE Advanced 2025: Answer key objection window opens today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the answer key objection window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today, May 26. Candidates can send feedback and comments on provisional answer keys at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025: Answer key objection window opens today (HT file)

The window will remain open till May 27, 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released yesterday, May 25.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can download the JEE Advanced provisional answer key from the official website by following these steps-

Open the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the provisional answer key links for paper 1 and paper 2 will be displayed. Click on the link, as required.

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and check correct answers.

Ahead pf the provisional answer key, IIT Kanpur released question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

Prior to this, copies of candidates response were released on May 22, 2025.

The JEE Advanced final answer key and results will be announced on June 2, 2025, at 10 am.

IIT Kanpur conducted the IIT JEE Advanced 2025 exam on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. JEE Advanced Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 187223 candidates were registered for JEE Advanced this year.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.