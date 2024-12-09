TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: TSPSC Group II admit card out at tspsc.gov.in, direct link to download here
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released the TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Group 2 recruitment test can download the TSPSC Group II admit card through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
Direct link to download TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024
The Group 2 examination will be held on December 15 and 16, 2024. The exam will be conducted in the 1368 identified Test Centers in 33 Districts across the state.
The Group-II Services Recruitment exam will be held in two sessions- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
This recruitment drive will fill up 783 posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana. The registration process was started on January 18 and concluded on February 16, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Items not allowed inside exam centre
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Candidates are not allowed to bring calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, mathematical tables, log books, log tables, wallet, handbags, jholas, pouches, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets, jewellery (except Mangalasuthras, Bangles and related Items) or any other gadgets/electronic gadgets or recording instruments strapped on their body or pockets.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit card needed at the time of entry
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Hall Ticket must be presented for entry into the Test Centre / Examination Hall along with at least one original valid Photo Identification Card (in physical form) issued by Government i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Entry time for each shift
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Candidates would be permitted into the Examination Centre from 08:30 AM onwards for FN Session and 1:30 PM onwards for AN Session. The Examination Centre Gates will be closed by 9:30 AM for FN Session and 2:30 PM for AN Session and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after closing of the gates.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: When will exam be held?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Login details needed
TGPSC ID
Date of Birth
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: How to download?
Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
Click on TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Where to check for hall ticket link?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit card released
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The admit card has been released.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Printed images on admit card
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: This Hall Ticket is valid only if the printed images of the Candidate’s Photograph and Signature are legible.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Website to check for admit card link
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Helpline numbers
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: In case of any technical issues, the Candidates may contact TGPSC Technical Help Desk on Phone Nos. 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 or email to Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in. Help Desk Call Timings: 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. & 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on all working days.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Exam was postponed
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The examinations were earlier scheduled to be held on August 7 and 8, but they were postponed.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: About downloading of hall ticket
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The candidate must ensure that the copy of the downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of examination is used for the remaining sessions. The hall ticket must be preserved until the completion of the final selection process. They shall be produced as and when required. No duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued later.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Number of candidates registered
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: As per Telangana Today report, a total of 5,51,943 candidates have registered themselves for TSPSC Group 2 recruitment examination.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Availability of admit card on website
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The TSPSC Group 2 admit card will be available on the TSPSC official website from December 9, 2024, onwards. The hall ticket will also be available on the website until the commencement of the first day of examination.
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: When can candidates enter exam centre?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Official website to check admit card link
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: How to download admit card?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Registration dates
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Vacancy details
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Exam shift details
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Where will the exam be held?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Check exam dates
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Where to check admit card link?
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Date and time
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 date: December 9, 2024
TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 time: Unknown