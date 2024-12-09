TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released the TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Group 2 recruitment test can download the TSPSC Group II admit card through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in....Read More

The Group 2 examination will be held on December 15 and 16, 2024. The exam will be conducted in the 1368 identified Test Centers in 33 Districts across the state.

The Group-II Services Recruitment exam will be held in two sessions- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up 783 posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana. The registration process was started on January 18 and concluded on February 16, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.