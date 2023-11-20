The art of English pronunciation: Identifying words in English commonly mispronounced and their correct use
Despite the very important role of pronunciation in the art of conversation, people tend to overlook its significance and continue to use them incorrectly.
While in matters of communication, fluency plays an important role, it is also imperative that users take care of their pronunciation to make their articulation more effective. For, even when people with excellent command over the English language mispronounce words, the expression suffers. Often, the wrong pronunciation of a word leads to misunderstanding and confusion.
There are many such words in the English vocabulary which form an integral part of our daily conversation. But without being aware of our errors, we continue to pronounce the words incorrectly.
The issue becomes more crucial for students appearing for competitive and professional examinations. For instance, pronunciation happens to be a key factor for such exams as IELTS and TOEFL where the aspect of LSRW (listening, speaking, reading, and writing) forms an essential part.
This article seeks to provide a list of words commonly mispronounced, along with their correct usage.
1. Epitome
Incorrect: eh-pit-ohm
Correct: Eh-pit-oh-mee
2. Wednesday
Incorrect: wehd-nez-dei
Correct: wenzdei
3. Mischievous
Incorrect: mis-cheev-ee-us
Correct: mis-chiv-us
4. Prestigious
Incorrect: pre-sti-gee-us
Correct: pre-sti-jus
5. Forte
Incorrect: fort
Correct: for-tay
6. Library
Incorrect: Li-berry
Correct: Li-briar-ee
7. Zoology
Incorrect: Zoo-loh-gee
Correct: Zoo-oll-oh-gee
8. Et cetra
Incorrect: ecks-set-er-ah
Correct: et-set-er-ah
9. Bury
Incorrect: burree
Correct: bare-ee
10. Heinous
Incorrect: heen-ni-us
Correct: hey-nuh-s
(Taken from different sources)
