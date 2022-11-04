Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:57 PM IST

TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022

TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the tentative answer key along with the responses and objection tracker on the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download the TN MRB FSO answer key

MRB FSO answer key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Food Safety Officer

Key in Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and submit

MRB FSO answer key will appear on screen

Download and match key with responses.

