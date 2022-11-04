TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here
Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:57 PM IST
TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the tentative answer key along with the responses and objection tracker on the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.
Here's the direct link to download the TN MRB FSO answer key
MRB FSO answer key 2022: How to download
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Food Safety Officer
Key in Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and submit
MRB FSO answer key will appear on screen
Download and match key with responses.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics