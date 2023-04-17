TN MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023 out at mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here, vacancies revised
TN MRB has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service.
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Pharmacist exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in. The Medical Recruitment Board has also revised the vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 986 vacancies up from 889 vacancies. Candidates can check the notification here.
The Pharmacist examination will be conducted on April 26 and April 27 in batches. The duration of the CBT Pharmacist exam is 3.15 hours.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card
MRB Pharmacist admit card 2023: Know how to download the hall ticket
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
Next, go to ‘Notifications’ and click on admit card link for Pharmacist
Key in your login details
TN MRB Pharmacist admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.