The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai, has begun the registration process for the second round of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 22. Candidates can register online through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The round 2 registration process will end on August 22.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration process begins at tnmedicalselection.net

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The choice locking and filling will take place from August 24 to August 28, 2023. The candidate's choices will be automatically locked if they are not locked by the deadline.

The processing of seat allocation will take place between August 29 to August 30, 2023. The result will be announced on August 31, 2023. The provisional allotment order will be downloaded from September 1 to September 4, 2023. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the MBBS and MDS courses

Loi into your account

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.