TN TET 2022 admit card releasing tomorrow for October 14 exam

Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:44 PM IST

TN TRB will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test admit cards on October 11.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test admit cards on October 11. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The board already issued provisional admit cards on October 7.

From October 11 to October 16, admit cards for the exams taking place from October 14 to 19 will be made available. Three days prior to the exam, all venue admit cards will be made available. The admit card for the exam taking place on October 14 will be released on October 11.

TN TET Admit Card 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card

Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.

The provisional admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep a copy

