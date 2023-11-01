TN TRB 2023: Tamil Nadu Teacher recruitment registration begins on trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has started the online application process for Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) vacancies. Candidates can apply for till November 30 (up to 5 pm) on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

A total of 2,222 vacancies are on offer.

The written exam of TN TRB recruitment will be held on January 7.

Candidates who are not more than 53 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for these two posts. For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and DW candidates, the upper age limit is 58 years.

The application fee is ₹300 for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹600

For further information, such as eligibility, educational qualification and selection process, candidates can check the notification published on the TN TRB website.

Direct link to apply for TN TRB recruitment 2023

These are the steps to follow:

Go to trb.tn.gov.in. Under the important links, click on apply online. Go to ‘GRADUATE TEACHERS / BLOCK RESOURCE TEACHER EDUCATORS (BRTE)’ and then open the apply now link given under the registration tab. Complete the process and then proceed to fill your application. Submit your form along with documents and the exam fee. Download and save the submitted form for future uses.

