TNEA 2022 Counselling process begins today at tneaonline.org, details here

The government of Tamil Nadu will commence the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling process for General ranks from today September 1.

All eligible students must log in and complete the choice-filling process by September 12 at 7 p.m. While the confirmation of the tentative allotment will take place from 10 am on September 13 to 5 pm on September 14, the release of the tentative allotment result will take place on September 13 before 10 am.

The provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates and the tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be released on September 25, before 10 am.

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to do choice filling

Visit the website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the log in button

Key in your details

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

