TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Open University has postponed TNOU TEE 2023 exam. The Term End Examination has been postponed from February to May 2023. Candidates can check the official site of TNOU at tnou.ac.in.

The TNOU TEE examination has been postponed due to Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test scheduled on the same days. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on February 11 and 12, 2023 has been postponed and will now be conducted on May 6 and 7, 2023 respectively.

The official notice reads, “It is notified that Tamil Nadu Open University Term End Examinations scheduled on 11/02/2023 and 12/02/2023 are postponed to 06/05/2023 and 07/05/2023 respectively, due to Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligible Test (TET) scheduled on the same days.”

The Hall Tickets will be issued through the website a week before the commencement of the examinations. The Separate Hall Ticket will also be issued for the learners who have Practical Examinations, through above website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNOU.

