TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor exam on November 6, admit cards soon
TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor exam on November 6, admit cards soon

TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor exam will be held on November 6. The admit cards can be expected soon at tnpsc.gov.in.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct an examination on November 6 for Assistant Public Prosecutor post. This is the preliminary phase of Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible for the main exam and interview.

Candidates who have successfully registered their application for the recruitment, will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam.

The exam will be held in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli. The main exam will be held only in Chennai. 

“The memorandum of admission (hall ticket) for eligible applicants will be made available in the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in / www.tnpsc.gov.in for downloading by applicants. The memorandum of admission will not be sent by post. The applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the memorandum of admission,” the Commission has said.

A total of 50 positions in assistant public prosecutor will be filled in Tamil Nadu General Service.

Candidates should refer the official website of the Commission for timely updates on the exam.

