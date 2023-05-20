TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in, get link

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Combined Engineering Services. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Engineering Service exam 2023 admit card out at tnpsc.gov.in(HT file)

The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on May 27 in the forenoon and afternoon session.

“Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination vide Notification No. 05/2023, dated: 03.02.2023. The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held on 27.05.2023 FN & AN”, reads the official website.

TNPSC Engineering Services admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Combined Engineering Services admit card link available

A new page will appear, key in the required login credentials

TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future use

