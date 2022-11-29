TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The Combined Civil Services Examination in Group 1 services was conducted on November 19, 2022. The tentative keys were released on November 28, 2022 for General Studies paper. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it till December 5, 2022. Representations made online after 5.45 pm on December 5 will also receive no attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}