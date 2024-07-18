TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 registration ends tomorrow, here's how to apply at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the registration window for candidates to apply for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 on July 19, 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. According to the official website, the application correction window will open from 12.01 am on July 24, 2024, and end on July 26, 2024 (till 11.59 pm). (Kunal Patil/HT file)

According to the official website, the application correction window will open from 12.01 am on July 24, 2024, and end on July 26, 2024 (till 11.59 pm). The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 14, 2024, in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 2327 posts in the organisation.

The selection process involves two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination for the selection of candidates for Main Examinations and (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester in Forest Department and TAFCORN for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

According to the official notification, candidates should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil on the date of this Notification. The candidate shall be deemed to possess an adequate knowledge of Tamil if, he/she has passed the SSLC examination or its equivalent examination / HSC / Degree, etc., with Tamil as one of the languages or studied the High School Course in Tamil medium; or passed the SSLC examination or its equivalent examination in Tamil medium; or passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on the apply online link available on the home page.

Next, click on the notification link and a new page will appear.

Click on the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 link and register yourself by furnishing the necessary information and uploading documents if needed

Once done, log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of the prescribed application fee and click on submit.

Download the application form and take a print out of the same.

For more information visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.