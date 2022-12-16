TNPSC Jail Officer admit card released at tnpsc.gov.in, download hall ticket
TNPSC has released hall tickets for the post of Jail Officer (Male) and Jail Officer (Female) of the Prisons and Correctional Department of Tamil Nadu Jails.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on December 26. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the Hall Ticket through the one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.
TNPSC admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
Go to the OTR Dashboard
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and take printout for future reference.