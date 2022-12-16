TNPSC Jail Officer admit card released at tnpsc.gov.in, download hall ticket

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the post of Jail Officer (Male) and Jail Officer (Female) of the Prisons and Correctional Department of Tamil Nadu Jails. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on December 26. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket through the one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download the admit card

TNPSC admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Go to the OTR Dashboard

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

