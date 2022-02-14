GATE 2022 Response Sheet to be released on February 15, here’s how to check

GATE response sheets 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is expected to release the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can visit the GATE 2022 website at www.gate.iitkgp.ac.in and check the response sheets.

How to check GATE Response sheets 2022

• Visit the official examination website -<strong>gate.iitkgp.ac.in</strong>

• Click on ‘Login’ tab on the homepage

• Enter Enrolment Number/Email Address and Password

• Click on ‘Submit’

• The candidates’ response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the response sheets and take a print out for future reference.

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 in forenoon and afternoon sessions from Friday, February 04 to Saturday, February 13, 2022.

The Institute will release the GATE 2022 online answer keys on Monday, February 21, 2022. The GATE 2022 result will be announced online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the GATE 2022 website www.gate.iitkgp.ac.in for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON