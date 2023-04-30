TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets releasing today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education is going to issue hall tickets or admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test today, April 30. Those who have already applied for the exam can download TS EAMCET hall tickets from eamcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. UPDATE: TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket released.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in(Unsplash)

The application window for TS EAMCET 2023 without late fees closed on April 10. However, forms can be submitted up to May 2 on payment of an additional amount of ₹5,000.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 10 to 14.

These are the steps to download TS EAMCET 2023 admit cards:

Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, open the TS EAMCET hall ticket download link. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download your hall ticket. Read the instructions carefully and take a printout for the exam day.

For further information, check the official website.