TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets out on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to download

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test or TS EAMCET 2023. Candidates can go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download hall tickets. The direct link is given below. TS EAMCET engineering hall ticket 2020 released(PTI)

To download TS EAMCET hall tickets, a candidate have to login with their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket download link

TS EAMCET is a state-level entrance test conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admitting students to Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other allied courses at participating institutions of Telangana.

How to download TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, open the link to download TS EAMCET hall ticket. Enter the asked credentials and login. Download your admit card.

TS EAMCET 2023 will be held from May 10 to 14. For any further information, visit the exam portal.