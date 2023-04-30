Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets releasing today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets releasing today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Those who have already applied for the exam can download TS EAMCET hall tickets from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education is going to issue hall tickets or admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test today, April 30. Those who have already applied for the exam can download TS EAMCET hall tickets from eamcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. UPDATE: TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket released.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in(Unsplash)
TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in(Unsplash)

The application window for TS EAMCET 2023 without late fees closed on April 10. However, forms can be submitted up to May 2 on payment of an additional amount of 5,000.

The entrance test is scheduled for May 10 to 14.

These are the steps to download TS EAMCET 2023 admit cards:

How to download TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

  1. Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the TS EAMCET hall ticket download link.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download your hall ticket.
  5. Read the instructions carefully and take a printout for the exam day.

For further information, check the official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out