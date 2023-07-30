TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results to be declared by July 31, know how to check
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 seat allotment results to be announced by July 31, candidates can check on tseamcet.nic.in.
The TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 provisional seat allotment results will be announced on or before July 31. Candidates will be able to download the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment results from the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.
After phase 2 provisional seat allotment results 2023 candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 31 to August 2. The final phase of seat allotment results will be released on August 9.
TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result 2023: Know how to check
To check the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result
Key in your login details and submit
Check the TS EAMCET phase seat allotment results
Download and take print for future reference.