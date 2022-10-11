TS EAMCET counselling 2022 Phase 2 registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:59 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 phase 2 counselling registration process started today, October 11.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 phase 2 counselling process has begun today, October 11. Candidates can apply online through the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. The deadline for registration and fee payment is October 12, 2022.

Certificate verification for candidates who have reserved slots will take place, On October 12, and the tentative seat allotment for Phase II will be made public on October 16. The payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from October 16 to October 18, 2022.

Direct link

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 Phase 2: How to register

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Pay Processing Fee

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Your application has been submitted.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

