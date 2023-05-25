TS EAMCET result 2023 to be out on HT portal, direct link & how to check

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is going to announce TS EAMCET result 2023 at 9:30 am. These results will be shown on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Apart from the official website, Hindustan Times will also host it. TS EAMCET result 2023 live updates.

TS EAMCET 2023 result to be out on HT portal, direct link (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check TS EAMCET result on HT portal, students can use this link.

TS EAMCET result 2023 on HT portal.

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy is going to declare EAMCET result at 9:30 am after which the result link will be activated.

To check TS EAMCET result, students have to use their hall ticket numbers.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2023 on HT portal

Go to the the link given above.

Open the EAMCET result tab.

Login by entering the asked details and check your result.

JNTUH conducts TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses.