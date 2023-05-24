TS EAMCET Results 2023 Live updates: Telangana EAMCET results on May 25 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

THe Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will announce the TS EAMCET 2023 results on Thursday, May 25. The TS EAMCET 2023 results will be announced at 9.30am.

TS EAMCET 2023 will be declared by state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy garu and other dignitaries including V Karuna, IAS, Secretary Government (Higher Education), Sri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education and N. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE and University Officials.

TS EAMCET-2023 results and the results analysis can be checked after the declaration of results. TS EAMCET 2023 ranks along with marks for both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical streams can be checked at eamcet.tsche.ac.in after declaration of the results. Candidate will have to enter his/her hall ticket number in the box provided for the purpose to obtain his/her results. The name of toppers (Top Ten) in both Engineering and Agriculture and Medical streams will also be released.

TS EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 10 to May 14, 2023. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the preliminary answer key and response sheet for TS EAMCET-2023 for the Engineering stream soon after the exam and the last day to raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key was May 17. Follow this space for latest updates on TS EAMCET-2023 results