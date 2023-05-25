Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET result 2023 today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET result 2023 today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 25, 2023 07:24 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Aspirants can check it on eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the official announcement.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will announce result of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2023 today, May 25. Aspirants can check it on eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the official announcement. TS EAMCET result 2023 live updates.

TS EAMCET 2023 result releasing today. (Pic for representation)
TS EAMCET 2023 result releasing today. (Pic for representation)

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce these results at a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am after which students can check their marks online on the official website.

To check TS EAMCET result, students have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2023

  1. Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Now, open the link to view TS EAMCET result 2023.
  3. Enter the requested information and login.
  4. Submit and check your result.

TS EAMCET 2023 for the Engineering stream was held from May 12 to 14 and for Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams, it took place on May 10 and 11.

After TS EAMCET results, TSCHE will release the counselling schedule which will lead to admissions at participating institutions across the state.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance test exam result.
entrance test exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out