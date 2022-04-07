TS EDCET 2022 registration begins at edcet.tsche.ac.in, Here’s how to apply

Registration for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 has started. Candidates can go to edcet.tsche.ac.in to apply for the exam. The last date to register for TS EDCET without any late fee is June 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TS EDCET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into BEd (Two years) regular course in the colleges of Education in Telangana.

The last date to apply for the test with a late fee of ₹250 is July 1, 2022 and with late fee of ₹500, the deadline is July 15, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on July 26 and July 27.

Eligibility criteria for the entrance exam include a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50 percent aggregate marks or Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.

The candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination are also eligible to appear for the exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

<strong>TS EDCET 2022 application direct link</strong>

How to apply for TS EDCET 2022

Go to edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Under the application tab, click on the fee payment link.

Pay the application fee and after that, check your payment status.

Now, login with your payment reference ID and other details to fill the application form.

Upload the required documents and submit.

Take a printout of the filled application form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON