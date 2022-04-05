Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EDCET 2022: Registration begins on April 7, check exam dates here
competitive exams

TS EDCET 2022: Registration begins on April 7, check exam dates here

TS EDCET 2022 registration begins on April 7, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in.
TS EDCET 2022: Registration begins on April 7, check exam dates here(HT FILE)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Osmania University will begin the registration process for TS EDCET 2022 on April 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till June 15, 2022. 

The last date with late fee of 250 is July 1, 2022 and with late fee of 500/- is July 15, 2022. The examination will be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2022 in 19 regional centres,&lt;strong&gt; as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

The educational qualification to apply for the examinations is Bachelor’s Degree securing at least 50 percent aggregate marks, Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks. The candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates possessing a Master Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

The application fees is 650/- to apply for the exam for general category candidates and 450/- for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates the application fees is 450/. The application fees should be paid at TS Online /AP Online/through Payment Gateway.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education osmania university
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP